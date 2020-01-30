News & Events

INTRODUCTION TO THE COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD

The UWPRC will establish a Community Advisory Board (CAB) to advise the center on research and translation activities. The CAB will be rooted in the following core engagement principles:

• Centering lived experience and knowledge as a critical perspective in prevention research;

• Strengthening capacity of community partners to inform the research and translation agenda; and

• Supporting successful partnerships between communities and researchers.

The CAB aims to have equal representation from community members with lived experience and individuals representing organizations that provide advocacy and services.

The UWPRC Community Engagement team will provide support, infrastructure, and training opportunities for CAB members. The Community Engagement team is led by Dr. Sheri Johnson and Paula Tran Inzeo.