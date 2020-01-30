COVID-19 Information: Pregnancy, Breastfeeding & Postpartum
If you are currently pregnant or a new parent, you may be concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affects you and your family. We are learning more each day about this virus and guidance changes quickly. Visit our COVID-19 page for resources on the effects of the novel coronavirus on pregnancy, delivery, infant and family health, health services and more.
News & Events
Webinar Announcement: Final 2018 Mortality Data Release with a Special Highlight on Maternal Mortality
The National Center for Health Statistics will release the Final 2018 Mortality File and accompanying reports on Thursday, January 30, 2020. In addition to reports highlighting life expectancy and drug overdose, NCHS will release new reports on maternal mortality measurement in the United States, along with detailed data files for researchers. With the release of these data and reports, NCHS is resuming publication of an official Maternal Mortality Rate for the first time since 2007. To learn more, join NCHS for a webinar on Thursday, January 30, at 2:30pm ET.
Funding Opportunity: Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Research Centers: 2020 Special Interest Project Competitive Supplements (SIPS)
Each year the CDC releases a group of Special Interest Projects (SIPs) through the Prevention Research Center Program. The 2020 Special Interest Project Notice of Funding Opportunities was released on December 23, 2019. If you are interested in any of the SIPs, you can begin the internal application process by submitting a 2020 SIP Interest Survey to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Prevention Research Center (UWPRC). The interest survey is due January 9, 2020 at 12 p.m. CT. The deadline for the UWPRC to submit Special Interest Project funding applications to the CDC is February 25, 2020.
INTRODUCTION TO THE COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD
The UWPRC will establish a Community Advisory Board (CAB) to advise the center on research and translation activities. The CAB will be rooted in the following core engagement principles:
• Centering lived experience and knowledge as a critical perspective in prevention research;
• Strengthening capacity of community partners to inform the research and translation agenda; and
• Supporting successful partnerships between communities and researchers.
The CAB aims to have equal representation from community members with lived experience and individuals representing organizations that provide advocacy and services.
The UWPRC Community Engagement team will provide support, infrastructure, and training opportunities for CAB members. The Community Engagement team is led by Dr. Sheri Johnson and Paula Tran Inzeo.
INTRODUCTION TO THE CORE RESEARCH PROJECT
Maternal depression is one of the most common complications during and after pregnancy. It is experienced by approximately 20% of new mothers and nearly 30% of low income mothers in Wisconsin. Maternal depression is not only harmful to mothers, but also poses risks to the infants' health and development. Early intervention can break this cycle of depression and often co-occurring trauma and stress; reduce suffering; increase sensitivity and responsiveness in mother-infant relationships; increase healthy family functioning and decrease exposure of their infants to recurring maternal depressive episodes and risk for developmental delays and subsequent psychopathology. Integrated health care, public health, and community-based strategies are necessary to ensure high-risk mothers benefit from evidence-based support and interventions.
The Core Research Project for this center, “Addressing Postpartum Depression in Wisconsin Home Visiting Programs,” uses a novel community-based approach developed by Dr. Roseanne Clark to reduce the impact of maternal depression. This project will be led by Multiple Principal Investigators (MPIs) Dr. Clark and Dr. Jane Mahoney. Working closely with families and UWPRC stakeholders, the project will adapt the Mother-Infant Therapy Group (M-ITG), an effective intervention that improves maternal depression symptoms and supports infant attachment, for effective, feasible, and sustainable implementation within home visiting programs. This preventive intervention has been developed over decades by Dr. Clark to reduce the risks of maternal depression on two generations.
INTRODUCTION TO THE UWPRC
The UWPRC is a new university center that is conducting and supporting applied health promotion and disease prevention research with a focus on achieving health equity for low-income women, infants, and families. It is one of 25 centers funded by a grant through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The UWPRC will engage multidisciplinary campus researchers, public health practitioners, community-based and governmental organizations, and families to develop a research and translational agenda designed to support campus researchers, enhance prevention training, translate research into practice, disseminate resources, and support the Core Research Project.
Center faculty and affiliate members will have opportunities to apply for funding for additional projects to expand the focus of the center and enhance prevention research on campus.
UW-MADISON PREVENTION RESEARCH CENTER STARTS ON CAMPUS
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is one of 25 academic institutions to receive five-year (2019 – 2024) funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop and maintain a Prevention Research Center. The goal of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Prevention Research Center (UWPRC) is to improve the health of low-income women, infants, and families by conducting health promotion and disease prevention research focused on maternal, infant, and child health.